Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with an impaired driving and drug offences.

On November 26, 2026, at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on County Road 21 and Wigamog Road west of Haliburton. Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle. During the interaction with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Wesley Ruder, a 28-year-old from Haliburton, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date. As a result of the charge, the driver received an immediate 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The vehicle was removed from the scene by a tow operator and held at an authorized impound facility in accordance with provincial impaired driving legislation.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to serving our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.