Members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are inviting community members to help make a difference this holiday season by supporting the Almaguin Highlands OPP Food Drive in support of the Sundridge Food Bank.

The food drive will take place in the Sundridge Foodland parking lot on Saturday November 28, 2026, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

OPP members and volunteers will be filling the cruiser with non-perishable food items for donation to help local families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

As the demand for food bank services continues to grow, community support is more important than ever. Every donation, no matter the size, helps ensure that neighbours in need have access to essential food items throughout the holiday season and beyond.

The Almaguin Highlands OPP would like to thank community members in advance for their generosity and support. Together, we can help ensure that local families have a little extra support this holiday season.