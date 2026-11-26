The Ontario government is strengthening regulations for electric bicycles (e-bikes) to prevent motorcycle-style and motor scooter-style electric vehicles from being operated as e-bikes. Beginning May 1, 2027, only e-bikes that meet the established criteria, including a bicycle-style frame, fully operable pedals and a maximum motor-assisted speed of 32 km/h , will be allowed on Ontario’s roads without requiring a driver’s licence, vehicle registration or insurance.

“Electric vehicles that are operated as e-bikes, but function more like motorcycles and motor scooters, pose serious risks for pedestrians, riders, cyclists and drivers,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “That is why we are updating the regulations for e-bikes to clarify what is and what isn’t an e-bike, protect road users and ensure everyone follows the same safety, licensing and insurance rules based on their vehicle’s design and capabilities.”

Vehicles that do not meet Ontario’s e-bike requirements cannot be operated as e-bikes. This includes motorcycle-style and motor scooter-style electric vehicles, as well as vehicles that are marketed as e-bikes but do not meet the provincial criteria. Violators may face fines up to $2,500 and vehicle impoundment.

Ontario is working with law enforcement, municipalities, road safety partners, courier companies, manufacturers, retailers and the insurance industry to raise public awareness of Ontario’s updated e-bike framework. Riders should check with their local municipality for any additional rules that may apply to e-bikes on local roads and pathways.