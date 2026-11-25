Gaming laws in Canada can be a bit confusing as each province sets its own rules. In Muskoka it’s legal to play online, purchase a lottery ticket or place a bet on a hockey game. But there are some rules and regulations.

Muskoka Gaming Falls Under Ontario Regulations

Ontario has one of the largest regulated online gambling markets in Canada. It was the first province to launch online gambling in April 2022 after Bill C-218 passed in June 2021 allowing provinces to offer regulated online casinos and single-game sports betting. Before this there were very few options available with mainly physical casinos, horse racing and parlay betting available. Today there are dozens of licensed online casinos and sportsbooks.

This industry is regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), together with iGaming Ontario (iGO) which works with private operators.

Minimum Gaming Age

The minimum age depends on the type of game you’re interested in.

To play online, either at a Canadian online casino or sports betting site you must be 19 years old. This also applies to land-based casinos where you can play slots, blackjack, roulette and other table games.

If you want to buy lottery tickets, scratchcards or play charitable bingo you can do it at 18.

Horse racing again has multiple rules. If you want to bet on horse racing at a physical track you can do so from the age of 18. But online horse racing sites require you to be 19 or over.

Playing Online Is Easier Than Ever

You no longer need to visit a physical casino as you can play slots, live dealer tables and take part in sports betting from the comfort of your home. And there are lots of options available. Since the market opened, over 70 online casinos have been welcomed into the province as well as around 30 legal sportsbooks.

Still, you should know where you’re playing. All online casinos need to be licensed by the AGCO to operate legally in Ontario. While some offshore casinos still accept players from Ontario, that doesn’t mean they’re licensed to operate here. When you’re comparing reputable online casino operators, check their licensing information first.

How Do Online Casinos Verify Players?

Gaming sites must verify players are old enough. When registering you will be asked for your name, date of birth, address and contact details. Some sites will automatically verify all your details, but others might ask for your ID or proof of address. There’s one more thing you should remember. Even if you have an account with a licensed Ontario casino, you must physically be in the province to play on regulated sites. Geolocation technology checks your location before letting you play.

Why It’s Important to Play on Licensed Sites

Licensed sites have to follow rules around fair play, security and responsible gambling. Their software is tested by independent labs to ensure fairness and players have access to tools like deposit limits and time limits. Licensed operators should also provide links to support services, including 24/7 live support. And if you have a complaint, you can contact the site directly. If the issue doesn’t get resolved, you can also take it to iGO.

Can You Game in Muskoka?

Yes. Online casino games, sports betting, lottery tickets and charitable bingo can all be played legally in Muskoka. Just make sure you are of the correct age and stick to regulated sites.