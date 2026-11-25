The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a mischief to a local elementary school in Bracebridge.

Police received a report on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 from administrators at an elementary school located on McMurray Street in Bracebridge that sometime during the night prior, unknown suspects spray painted graffiti on the school building. The graffiti was very vulgar and offensive in nature. That evening, suspects returned again just before 6:00 p.m., and committed another mischief by spray painting further vulgar content on the school.

Police are asking anyone with information, including anyone with home surveillance footage in the area of McMurray Street and John Street in Bracebridge, to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-88-310-1122.