The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to a motor vehicle collision in Severn Township.

On Tuesday November 24, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 400 near the intersection of County Road 16 in Severn Township. While on scene officers formed a belief that the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Orillia OPP detachment for further assessment.

As a result of the investigation Robert St Louis, age 58 years-old, from Gravenhurst, Ontario has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired

· Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Tuesday January 5, 2027.

The Orillia Detachment values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP. For non‑emergencies, contact the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. In an emergency, call 9‑1‑1.