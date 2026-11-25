Precipitation associated with an approaching low pressure system is expected to move into the region by Thursday evening. Some freezing rain is possible, particularly for areas inland from the Great Lakes as well as areas of higher terrain where temperatures may be near or just below the freezing mark.

Temperatures are expected to rise as the night progresses, changing any freezing rain to rain.

Special weather statement – issued for: Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers, Haliburton, Freezing rain Thursday night.

What: Several hours of freezing rain with ice accretion or build-up of 2 to 5 mm possible. Local utility outages are possible.

When: Beginning Thursday evening and ending Friday morning.

Additional information: Precipitation associated with an approaching low pressure system will move into the region Thursday evening. A prolonged period of freezing rain is possible, particularly for higher terrain areas such as the Haliburton Highlands.

For areas near and along the Quebec border including the National Capital Region, freezing rain amounts are expected to be less as temperatures may remain near or slightly above the freezing mark.

Freezing rain warnings will likely be issued for some areas as the event draws nearer.

Roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery.

There is risk of injury due to slips and falls.