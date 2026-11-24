This could be your moment.

Contestant registration and virtual auditions for 2027 Muskoka’s Got Talent open

November 26, inviting local amateur singers, dancers, musicians, comedians,

magicians, and performers of all kinds to take a chance, step into the spotlight, and

show Muskoka what they can do.

Contestants have until midnight on January 22 to register and submit their virtual

auditions. Full contest details, including eligibility and audition information, are available

at www.muskokasgottalent.com.

Judges and the public will then select the Top Ten 10 finalists to perform live at the

Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville on February 27, competing for the $1,500 Grand Prize,

$1,000 Second Prize, and $500 Third Prize.

Hollie Stronks, last year’s winner, knows that first step can be nerve wracking. Before

Muskoka’s Got Talent, she had never performed solo. Still, she decided to put herself

out there.

“Do it,” says Stronks. “It’s OK to be nervous. That just means you care. Taking the step

anyway is the best feeling.”

Andre Wahl, a contest judge, says the event continues to uncover the extraordinary

talent that exists close to home.

“It’s always amazing to see who lives in your community, and their talent,” said Wahl.

“It’s amazing what’s right here in our backyard.”

Funds raised through the nonprofit community event will support Community Living

Huntsville’s affordable housing initiatives, helping people with developmental disabilities

and families who access the organization’s services find and keep safe, stable, and

accessible homes.

“We are here to celebrate talent,” says Jennifer Jerrett, event coordinator for Muskoka’s

Got Talent. “We are also here to raise funds for Community Living Huntsville’s

affordable housing initiatives – and create a community of belonging together.”

Ready to take your shot? Register and submit your virtual audition at

www.muskokasgottalent.com.

Muskoka’s Got Talent is a nonprofit competition that brings community together to

celebrate local talent and raise funds for charity. Funds raised support Community

Living Huntsville. Find more information at MuskokasGotTalent.com.