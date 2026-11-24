Huntsville is the place to find the spirit of the holiday season. With three holiday markets, a nighttime Santa Claus Parade, fireworks over Main Street, a Christmas train along the Muskoka River, live holiday shows and beautiful lights twinkling throughout downtown, it’s a small town with a big holiday heart.

“In Huntsville, the holidays aren’t just a few nights on the calendar,” says Kelly Haywood, Executive Director of the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association, which markets the town via the Explore Huntsville brand. “At the end of November, you can shop local makers at our holiday markets and watch Main Street light up for the Santa Claus Parade. In December, come back to see a show or ride a Christmas train to Santa. And any time this winter, you can wander the beautiful glowing and incredibly creative trails of the Forest of Light at Sandhill Nursery. Every visit is a chance to stay a little longer and explore a little more, and every gift bought here supports a local maker or business.”

Huntsville’s festive season begins in spectacular fashion during the Holiday Kickoff Weekend, November 27 to 29, with both outdoor and indoor holiday markets featuring more than a hundred vendors and artists, a community tree lighting, the Santa Claus Parade and a fireworks finale over Main Street.

The season doesn’t end there. December is filled with holiday concerts, Saturday visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a special nighttime Christmas train ride to Santa, plus two weeks of family holiday fun at Deerhurst Resort.

Visitors can also head into the woods to the Winter Forest of Light at Sandhill Nursery, an immersive light and sound installation open now through March. Along a one-kilometre trail, softly lit pathways, light sculptures and interactive soundscapes celebrate the seasons and tell the stories of Muskoka’s forest.