Venture Muskoka has launched a new brand identity and redesigned website, creating a modern regional platform to promote Muskoka as a place to live, work, invest and do business. The refreshed brand and website strengthen Venture Muskoka’s ability to support investment attraction, workforce development and economic growth across the region.

This initiative reflects Venture Muskoka’s continued evolution as a regional economic development partnership and enhances the organization’s ability to connect businesses, investors, entrepreneurs and prospective residents with a centralized resource to explore the opportunities that Muskoka has to offer.

Brand Identity

Venture Muskoka’s new visual identity and logo reflect the collaborative approach behind the regional partnership and provide a consistent foundation for marketing, communications and investment attraction efforts across Muskoka. The logo incorporates upward-pointing arrows that symbolize growth, opportunity and momentum, while forming a tree-inspired icon that reflects Muskoka’s natural environment and economic diversity.

Website Refresh

Designed with investors, businesses, entrepreneurs, job seekers and prospective residents in mind, the new website serves as a centralized gateway to resources and opportunities available across Muskoka.

The redesigned website applies the refreshed brand identity and includes:

Regional Overview – comprehensive data, insights and resources highlighting Muskoka’s communities, economy, workforce, quality of life, competitive advantages and investment opportunities;

– comprehensive data, insights and resources highlighting Muskoka’s communities, economy, workforce, quality of life, competitive advantages and investment opportunities; Investment and Relocation – information and support for businesses and investors;

– information and support for businesses and investors; Business Resources – tools, programs and services to support business growth and workforce development; and the

– tools, programs and services to support business growth and workforce development; and the Muskoka Job Board – employment opportunities connecting job seekers with local employers.

The launch of the new brand and website marks an important milestone in Venture Muskoka’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional economic development, attract investment and talent, and support a resilient year-round economy.

To learn more, visit the updated website at www.venturemuskoka.ca.