The Township of Lake of Bays is celebrating local businesses and their contributions to the community during Muskoka Business Week, November 23 to 27, 2026.

As part of this year’s celebrations, the Township has again partnered with the Huntsville

& Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce to recognize local businesses celebrating milestone years. A series of videos highlighting the passion behind these businesses

and their contributions to the Lake of Bays community are available now and will also be

featured on the Township’s social media channels throughout the week.

The video series continues the Township’s efforts to offer recognition and support to the

local business community while connecting businesses with resources, funding

opportunities and other supports available to help them grow and succeed. Local

businesses celebrating an anniversary or milestone can complete the Business

Recognition Form through the Township’s webpage.

This year we are proud to celebrate milestone years for the following businesses:

• Rob Stimpson Photography Gallery – 25 years in business

• Lake of Bays Garden Centre – 25 years in business

• Dwight Farmer’s Market – 5 years in business

• Safari & Company Paddleboarding – 5 years in business

“By sharing these stories and celebrating important milestones, we hope to

highlight the dedication behind our local business community while connecting

businesses with the resources and opportunities available to support their

continued success,” said Wyatt Sneyd, Economic Development Officer for the

Township of Lake of Bays.

Muskoka Business Week, an initiative led by the District of Muskoka, brings together

businesses, entrepreneurs, employees and community partners for a week of learning,

networking, workshops and collaboration.