Hope Ark needs a build site, host organizations, builders and sponsors now.

Welcome Hope Ark, a volunteer project that converts donated trailers into supervised warming centres, is making an urgent public call for help to get its first two units finished and into service before the worst of winter.

The project has two donated 40-foot trailers standing near Gravenhurst. Once converted, each Ark is designed to give up to 20 people a warm, supervised place through the day and 5 to 10 overnight, subject to fire marshal approval and spacing requirements. If open and full every day, one Ark has room for 9,125 to 10,950 stays a year. That figure is a ceiling, not a forecast, and actual use will vary. The Arks are an overflow option for people turned away when local services are full. They are not permanent housing. The same units can be used in all seasons, as shelter from cold, storms and extreme heat. Pets are welcome wherever the host allows, because people will often stay outside sooner than give up an animal.

The need is national. On a single night in 2025, the federal Everyone Counts enumeration found more than 17,600 people sleeping outside across 75 Canadian communities, in addition to nearly 36,700 in shelters. In Ontario, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario counted about 85,000 people in known homelessness last year. About one in 10 people experiencing homelessness in Canada is estimated to have a companion animal, and most shelters cannot take them.

The host site first planned for the two Arks cannot place them this winter, and the current build location is not workable through the cold months. The trailers are ready to move. What is missing is somewhere to finish them, somewhere to put them, hands to do the work, and sponsors to supply what the work needs.

“The trailers are here and the need is here,” said Chaplain Mark Robertson, founder of Welcome Hope Ark. “What stands between them is a place to work, people to build and a host ready to open the door. If you can offer any one of those, we need to hear from you this week.”

“This is a national emergency,” Robertson said. “People are sleeping outside tonight in communities right across this country. We want to see Arks across Canada, and we are ready to start on the next ones right away.”

Welcome Hope Ark is asking for four things: