Annual Bayscapes auction runs Nov 13-21, raises funds for Georgian Bay Land Trust’s conservation work

50+ local artists and businesses have come together to support the 25th annual Bayscapes auction, raising funds for the nature conservation work of the Georgian Bay Land Trust. Donors from Collingwood, Midland, Parry Sound, Barrie, and the GTA have contributed paintings, photographs, items, and experiences to the auction, which runs online from November 13-21.

All proceeds support the Georgian Bay Land Trust’s conservation work on Georgian Bay. The Land Trust is a registered charity whose mission is to protect the wild lands and species of eastern Georgian Bay for future generations. Since its founding in 1991, the Land Trust has grown to protect over 10,000 acres of environmentally significant land on eastern Georgian Bay, for the benefit of both people and wildlife.

“The wild shores of Georgian Bay hold a place in my heart and soul,” says Kaz Jones, a Collingwood-based artist who donates to the auction. “The environment inspires my landscape painting and informs my process. The work that the Georgian Bay Land Trust does is of vital importance to protecting these significant natural spaces. We all benefit from their conservation and scientific work. I donate my painting with enormous gratitude.”

Funds raised through Bayscapes will enable the Land Trust to conserve more ecologically significant land, and support a growing scientific research program studying the unique habitats and wildlife of Georgian Bay. Current research projects include tracking the journeys of migratory owls, studying changes to wetland ecosystems, and learning more about the specific habitat needs of at-risk birds on Georgian Bay. All these projects are intended to improve long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Georgian Bay Land Trust wishes to express its gratitude to everyone who supports the Bayscapes auction. “We are deeply grateful to the artists, partners, and businesses whose generous contributions make Bayscapes such a success, as well as to everyone who enthusiastically participates in the auction,” says Janet Brough, who leads fundraising efforts at the Land Trust. “Together, their collective generosity reflects a shared love for Georgian Bay and a lasting commitment to protecting and stewarding its wilderness lands for generations to come.”

Community members are invited to view and bid on auction items until 5 pm on November 21 at givergy.ca/bayscapes.

“The wild shores of Georgian Bay hold a place in my heart and soul. The environment inspires my landscape painting and informs my process. Plein air painting along the shore or on a remote island is a highlight of my summers on the Bay. The work that the Georgian Bay Land Trust does is of vital importance to protecting these significant natural spaces. We all benefit from their conservation and scientific work. I donate my painting with enormous gratitude to the Georgian Bay Land Trust.” – Kaz Jones, artist

“We are deeply grateful to the artists, partners, and businesses whose generous contributions make Bayscapes such a success, as well as to everyone who enthusiastically participates in the auction. Together, their collective generosity reflects a shared love for Georgian Bay and a lasting commitment to protecting and stewarding its wilderness lands for generations to come.” – Janet Brough, Senior Development Officer, Georgian Bay Land Trust