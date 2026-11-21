The Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Associations (FOCA) has released a list of proposed changes to Bill 140.

Bill 140, or the Building Ontario Faster Act 2026, is an omnibus bill introduced on October 27, 2026. According to the Environmental Registry of Ontario, the bill will help to build a more competitive, resilient and investment-ready economy by reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens and streamlining government processes.

FOCA believes that as drafted, the proposed changes in Bill 140 repeal key environmental safeguards and public rights of participation in Ontario’s environmental legislation. The organization has also proposed over a dozen specific changes to the bill to protect legislation created to safeguard the health of the environment.

“Communities should remain active participants in the decisions that affect them, as their voices help governments make better-informed choices that protect human health and the environment,” said Lesley Lavender, Chief Executive Officer of FOCA. “As it’s currently written, Bill 140 is a massive roll-back of environmental rights for the public.”

FOCA’s members are 575 waterfront community associations across Ontario, representing 50,000 families who are waterfront property owners and lake stewards. Their members live, work and invest in communities throughout Ontario’s watersheds, and have a direct interest in healthy lakes and rivers, safe shorelines, planning, effective natural hazard management, and the protection of drinking water sources that are essential to the health and well-being of rural and remote communities across Ontario.

Visit our website to see the full list of the changes FOCA has proposed.