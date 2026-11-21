Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision in Baysville, Township of Lake of Bays.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers responded to a report of a vehicle roll-over at the intersection of Echo Lake Rd. and Dickie Lake Road.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 47-year-old male from the Township of Perry, ON, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP Collision Reconstructionist, OPP Technical Collision Investigation, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Huntsville Fire Department members attended the scene to assist with the response and investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.