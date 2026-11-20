The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation (TTSKF) is taking another significant step in addressing homelessness in Muskoka, transforming its former Food Bank and Exchange Store building at 9 Hanes Street into The Table Men’s Dorm, creating ten additional beds for men experiencing homelessness.

With the opening anticipated by the end of November, this innovative project will increase the Foundation’s capacity to provide safe, supportive accommodation at a time when the need for housing continues to grow.

The existing Table Men’s Hostel, located at 11 Hanes Street, provides accommodation for eight men. However, with more than 30 men currently on its waiting list, the need for additional beds has become increasingly urgent.

Rather than allowing its former Food Bank space to sit unused following the relocation of Food Bank and Exchange Store operations to The Table Plaza at 12 Cann Street, the Foundation saw an opportunity to repurpose the building and respond directly to this growing community need.

“We knew we had to find another way to help the men in our community who are struggling with homelessness,” says Heather Cassie, Executive Director of The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation. “With more than 30 men waiting for accommodation through our existing eight-bed hostel, we challenged ourselves to think creatively. Transforming our former Food Bank building into a dormitory allows us to provide ten more men with a safe place to stay and an opportunity to move forward.”

The Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to Duncan Ross Architect for believing in the vision and contributing his professional expertise, creativity and guidance to help make the Men’s Dorm possible. The Foundation also recognizes Chris Nagy, Huntsville’s Chief Building Official, whose involvement and constructive discussions have been instrumental in moving the project forward.

Building a Continuum of Care: A 34-Bed Emergency Shelter

The Men’s Dorm is one part of a much larger vision for addressing homelessness in Muskoka.

At The Table Plaza, the Foundation is working toward opening a 34-bed Emergency Shelter to serve families, couples and individuals experiencing homelessness. This facility will expand the community’s access to emergency accommodation and provide an important connection to additional supports and pathways toward more stable housing.

Together, these initiatives represent a significant expansion of The Table’s response to homelessness, recognizing that people need more than a temporary roof over their heads. They need safety, dignity, connection and access to the supports that can help them rebuild their lives.

Support, Connection and a Path Forward

The Table is also developing peer support and counselling opportunities to help individuals navigate the challenges that often accompany homelessness. Through supportive relationships, counselling, connection and practical assistance, the Foundation hopes to create an environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered to take their next steps. Our Common Ground group is our first peer support group and is open to community members to join.

These initiatives reflect The Table’s broader commitment to addressing not only the immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness, but also some of the underlying challenges that contribute to housing instability.

Community Partnership Is Essential

While the vision and planning are progressing, both the Men’s Dorm and the proposed 34-bed Emergency Shelter require financial support to become fully operational and sustainable.

The Foundation is calling on compassionate individuals, local businesses, churches, community organizations and philanthropic partners to help bring these essential services to life.

“Community need is growing, and we cannot do this alone,” says Cassie. “We are asking our community to stand with us. Every contribution, every partnership and every act of generosity brings us closer to providing safe accommodation and meaningful support for people who need it most. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our neighbours.”

The need is real. The opportunity is here. And together, we can make room for ten more men, open the doors to a 34-bed Emergency Shelter and create a stronger network of care for our community.

To make a charitable donation or learn more about supporting these initiatives, visit thetablefoundation.ca.