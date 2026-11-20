The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer committed criminal offences in relation to a collision in Orillia that seriously injured a 16-year-old girl.

The SIU investigation found on the morning of April 16, 2026, an officer driving an unmarked OPP vehicle was stopped partially in a live lane of traffic while attempting to merge onto Highway 11 at Forestview Road. Subsequently, there was a collision involving a school bus and dump truck.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Cst Alvin Morrison is facing the following charges under the Criminal Code:

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

failing to remain at the scene of an accident

breach of trust

Cst Morrison is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 700 Memorial Avenue in Orillia on December 8, 2026, at 9 a.m.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.