The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer committed criminal offences in relation to a collision in Orillia that seriously injured a 16-year-old girl.
The SIU investigation found on the morning of April 16, 2026, an officer driving an unmarked OPP vehicle was stopped partially in a live lane of traffic while attempting to merge onto Highway 11 at Forestview Road. Subsequently, there was a collision involving a school bus and dump truck.
As a result of the SIU investigation, Cst Alvin Morrison is facing the following charges under the Criminal Code:
- dangerous operation causing bodily harm
- failing to remain at the scene of an accident
- breach of trust
Cst Morrison is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 700 Memorial Avenue in Orillia on December 8, 2026, at 9 a.m.
As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.