The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is once again taking part in the provincial Festive RIDE campaign to help keep impaired drivers off the roads. Led by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, police services across the province will be monitoring for alcohol and drug impaired drivers this holiday season.

Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading contributors to roadway collisions and fatalities. Eighteen per cent of roadway fatalities involve alcohol or drugs. This year alone in OPP jurisdiction, more than 9,300 motorists have been charged with impaired driving.

These statistics don’t need to increase this holiday season. Everyone is encouraged to be proactive and make responsible and safe choices:

· Drive sober.

· If you’re hosting or attending a holiday party, plan ahead so no one drives impaired.

· If you suspect a driver is impaired, report it to police by calling 9-1-1.

Every choice makes a difference. This holiday season, give the gift of safety to everyone on our roads.

The OPP thanks everyone who does their part to help keep Ontario roads safe and free of impaired driving – not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.