Republic Live, producers of the internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning Boots and Hearts Music Festival, has unveiled its first wave of performers for the 2027 edition. Returning August 6-8 to the iconic Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, bringing together an impressive lineup of country music favourites and some of the genre’s most exciting new hitmakers, Boots and Hearts is poised to deliver an unforgettable weekend filled with standout performances, memorable moments and an experience for country music fans of all kinds.

CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Megan Moroney will return to headline the Boots and Hearts Main Stage, joined by Texas country-rock powerhouse Treaty Oak Revival, making their Canadian festival debut, and chart-topping country star Jon Pardi, who will take the stage at Burl’s Creek for the first time. Adding to an already star-studded lineup, diamond-certified country duo Florida Georgia Line will return to the festival for the first time in five years, bringing their highly anticipated reunion to Canadian fans with an exclusive late-night party performance filled with fan-favourite hits.

This year’s lineup shines a spotlight on some of country music’s most talked-about artists, with internationally celebrated acts Gavin Adcock, Whiskey Myers, Vincent Mason and Avery Anna set to debut at Boots and Hearts. Returning to the festival is CCMA Award-winning artist Josh Ross, marking a decade since he first took the Boots and Hearts stage as part of the Emerging Artist Showcase in 2017. Joining Josh in representing Canada’s country music scene are acclaimed singer-songwriter Carolyn Dawn Johnson, platinum-selling CCMA Award winner Madeline Merlo and rising star Tony Stevens, with more performers still to be revealed.

“We’ve had the privilege of welcoming incredible artists to our stage, watching them grow into global superstars and become fan favourites along the way. This year, it all comes full circle. From introducing Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock and Whiskey Myers to the BootsLife experience for the first time, to welcoming Florida Georgia Line back to our stage for the reunion fans have been waiting for, 2027 is shaping up to be one for the books. It’s a celebration of new discoveries, familiar favourites and unforgettable moments, with so much more still to come,” shares Brooke Dunford, Director, Booking and Business Development.

For more than 15 years, the festival has championed #BootsLife, celebrating unforgettable moments, world-class performances, and a passionate community of fans who return year after year for the music, memories, and magic of Canada’s largest country music festival. Always looking to elevate the fan experience, Republic Live is introducing the Saddle Club at the Main Stage, offering fans a premium way to experience the festival. They have also partnered with Jampack to offer convenient ticket and hotel packages, along with concierge RV packages from RVezy, in one seamless booking. A nine-time CCMA Country Festival of the Year winner and recognized by the Academy of Country Music for Festival of the Year, Boots and Hearts continues to set the benchmark for premier country music festivals.

“One of the things I love most about Boots and Hearts is seeing how our fans make the festival their own. It’s the people who come together, the connections they make and the memories they create that make this festival so special,” says Boots and Hearts co-founder Eva Dunford. “We’re always looking for new ways to build on that experience, and this year, we’re especially excited to introduce the Saddle Club, a new premium offering that gives fans more options to enjoy BootsLife, whether they’re joining us for a single day or the entire weekend. With so much more in store for 2027, I truly believe this will be another incredible year. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Burl’s Creek and make more unforgettable memories together! Florida Georgia Line said it best: ‘This Is How We Roll!’”

Weekend tickets, camping and hotel packages, and parking will be available at the lowest price during pre-sale on Monday, November 23, at 10 a.m. ET, with public on-sale and single-day tickets beginning Friday, November 27 at 10 a.m. ET at www.bootsandhearts.com . Fans can also enjoy added flexibility with payment plans.

Additional announcements, festival programming, and partnership details will be released in the coming months. For the latest news, visit the official Boots and Hearts website or follow along on social media.