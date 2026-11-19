Four Individuals Charged

Police have charged four people in connection with the 2023 disappearance of a Bracebridge man, which is being investigated as a homicide.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began a missing person investigation after receiving a report concerning the whereabouts and well-being of 38-year-old Daniel Holden of Bracebridge. His disappearance was subsequently elevated to a homicide investigation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, four individuals have been arrested and charged contrary to the Criminal Code.

Ashton Carnegie, 28 years old of Bracebridge, was charged with the following offences:

Murder

Indignity to a human body

Accessory after the fact to murder

Assault

Branden Reed, 34 years old of Gravenhurst, was charged with the following offences:

Murder

Indignity to a human body

Accessory after the fact to murder

The two accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Jody Spears, 54 years old of Gravenhurst, was charged with the following offences:

Accessory after the fact to murder

Indignity to a human body

Tracy Mcara, 57 years old of Gravenhurst, was charged with the following offences:

Accessory after the fact to murder

Obstruct peace officer

The two accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.