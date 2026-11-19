Tickets go on sale November 26

Ontario Northland is pleased to announce Northlander passenger rail service is scheduled to return on December 10, 2026, reconnecting Toronto and northeastern Ontario by rail for the first time in more than 14 years. The Northlander will operate between Toronto’s Union Station and Cochrane, serving 16 communities along a more than 800-kilometre route. Service will roll out in phases, beginning with four round trips per week. Increased service will be explored in 2027.

“The launch of the Northlander represents a new era of connection and opportunity for Ontario. Our team has worked hard to reach this milestone, and we are excited for what lies ahead,” said Chad Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Northland. “As we prepare to welcome passengers, Ontario Northland remains focused on delivering a safe, reliable and accessible travel experience for the communities we serve.”

Starting November 26, passengers will be able to book tickets through the Ontario Northland website, over the phone, and in-person at designated ticket counters and agency locations. Northlander trains will feature comfortable seating, at-seat food service, Wi-Fi, charging ports and accessible washrooms, as well as an upgraded Northlander+ travel option. All Northlander trains have undergone rigorous testing along the route corridor to ensure that all systems function correctly under operational conditions and meet safety, performance, and regulatory requirements.

The Northlander will connect with Ontario Northland’s existing motor coach network, as well as the Polar Bear Express. At Toronto’s Union Station, passengers will be able to connect to additional transit services, including GO Transit and the UP Express, providing travel options across the Greater Toronto Area and a connection to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Ontario Northland has undertaken extensive preparations to restore passenger rail service, including the renewal of rail infrastructure along the corridor. Work includes station upgrades, reconstructed platforms, new shelters and rail infrastructure improvements to support reliable service and long-term transportation connections across the North.

“The launch of the Northlander reflects years of hard work and collaboration between local communities, Ontario Northland employees and the province,” said Al Spacek, Chair, Ontario Northland Transportation Commission. “Made possible by the bold leadership of the Ford government and a shared commitment to safe, reliable transportation, this vital service will deliver lasting benefits to Northern Ontario for decades to come.”

Quick Facts

· The Northlander will return passenger rail service to northeastern Ontario for the first time since 2012.

· Northlander trains have 169 seats and include accessible seating, wide aisles, accessible washrooms and charging ports.

· The Northlander schedule was developed through consultations with communities along the corridor, which indicated a preference for morning arrival in Toronto and an evening northbound departure.

· Following the launch of service, feedback on timing and usage patterns will be monitored and inform any service enhancement to improve travel flexibility and scheduling options for passengers.

· To help passengers travel to and from Northlander stations, the Ontario government has introduced the Provincial Rideshare Framework (Northlander Phase). The framework is intended to enable additional local transportation options in designated communities between Gravenhurst and Cochrane and help address gaps in first- and last-mile connections.

· Northern Ontario is home to more than 65,000 local businesses that contribute more than $55.5 billion to Ontario’s GDP.