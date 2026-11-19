The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges after seizing a firearm during a collision investigation.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in the City of Orillia. While on scene officers seized a prohibited firearm.

As a result of the investigation, Salar Nowbari, 40 years old from Barrie, has been charged with:

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order – two counts

· Carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

· Breach of conditional sentence order – three counts

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

· Carless Driving

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The Orillia detachment values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP. For non‑emergencies, contact the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. In an emergency, call 9‑1‑1.