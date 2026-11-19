The Ontario government intends to introduce legislation that would increase minimum fines for drivers who cause excessive vehicle noise. The proposed measure is in response to municipalities that have petitioned the province for stronger tools to deter drivers who are revving engines or installing illegal mufflers. If passed, the minimum fine for these offences would be raised from $60 to $200 while maintaining the maximum fine of $1,000.

“Extreme noise is disruptive to communities and drowns out vital emergency sirens and pedestrian warnings while distracting drivers and delaying reaction times,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “By increasing fines, we’re giving law enforcement the tools they need to protect communities and keep roads safe.”

Under the Highway Traffic Act, police have the authority to take enforcement action against drivers who cause excessive or unnecessary vehicle noise, including through prohibited exhaust modifications and deliberate engine revving. If passed, Ontario’s legislation would amend the Highway Traffic Act to strengthen existing enforcement efforts, helping deter repeat offenders and ensuring drivers who disregard the rules face tougher consequences.

“Our government’s proposed legislation to increase the minimum fine for excessive vehicle noise would help keep neighbourhoods safe and welcoming,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “By holding drivers accountable for excessive noise, we are helping protect the quality of life people value in communities across Ontario while ensuring Ontario’s transportation system works for residents, businesses and local communities.”

Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act requires motor vehicles to have properly functioning mufflers to prevent excessive or unusual noise and prohibits drivers from causing unnecessary vehicle noise. The proposed amendments to the Highway Traffic Act will be introduced in upcoming legislation.