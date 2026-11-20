Three years of business confidence research reveal improving optimism, persistent financial challenges and a positive outlook for 2027

Tourism businesses across Ontario’s Great Canadian Wilderness continue to demonstrate resilience despite rising costs, changing consumer spending habits and ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the latest Business Confidence Index released by Explorers’ Edge (RTO12).

Developed and analyzed by Explorers’ Edge Strategist Peter Coish, the research tracks tourism business sentiment across four survey periods since 2024, providing valuable insight into the region’s post-pandemic recovery and evolving economic conditions.

The Fall 2026 Business Confidence Index reached 52.4 out of 100, up from 47.9 in 2024, with scores above 50 indicating positive sentiment. While confidence has improved, many businesses continue to face challenges converting visitor traffic into increased revenue.

“What’s particularly striking about this research is the resilience of our tourism operators,” said James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “Since the pandemic, businesses have navigated inflation, labour challenges, shifting visitor expectations and economic uncertainty. They’ve adapted and continued to move forward, but resilience shouldn’t be confused with profitability. More visitors don’t necessarily mean stronger bottom lines, and that’s an important distinction as we plan for the future of our regional visitor economy.”

The fall survey found that 40% of operators reported improvement in meeting their business objectives compared with the previous year, while only 28.6% anticipated higher annual revenue. Half of respondents reported operating below capacity.

Despite these pressures, 65.7% of respondents expressed optimism about the 2027 tourism season.

“Three years of data show operators in the region are resilient and more confident than they were in 2024, and that optimism gives us a strong foundation to build stronger revenue in the seasons ahead. The work ahead is turning visitor interest into bookings, especially outside peak summer.” Peter Coish, Kuration

“These findings reinforce why our work must extend beyond traditional destination marketing,” added Murphy. “It’s about connecting businesses to new opportunities, developing experiences that visitors can actually purchase, encouraging longer stays and turning visitor interest into measurable economic benefits for our communities.”

Explorers’ Edge also thanked the tourism operators who participated in the research and announced that three businesses from the Fall 2026 survey have been selected to receive marketing and communications support. The initiative builds on the spring program, which supported a product development photography shoot at Red Deer Cabins with Helen E. Grose Photography.

The findings will also help inform conversations at Breaking the Ice: A Winter Tourism Gathering for an Industry Ready to Think Differently, taking place January 15, 2027, at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa. The gathering will bring tourism operators, industry leaders and community partners together to explore destination development, regional connectivity, workforce opportunities and the future of tourism.

“We want our tourism operators to be part of these conversations,” said Murphy. “The research gives us valuable insight, but bringing people together to share ideas, develop partnerships and identify opportunities is how we turn that intelligence into action. We would love to see our regional tourism community represented at the Summit.”

Read the full Business Confidence Index findings: https://explorersedge.ca/resources/tourism-business-confidence-fall-2026/

Winter Tourism Summit information and registration: https://explorersedge.ca/breaking-the-ice/