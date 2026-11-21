An NHL star playing in a small-town arena can draw quite a crowd. So can two university teams with something to prove. Canadian hockey has plenty of stories worth following, and some of the most interesting happen away from television.

Hockey season in Muskoka means more than keeping an eye on the Maple Leafs. There’s plenty happening closer to home, from special events in Bracebridge to university teams playing in Huntsville. And with the NHL season now running to 84 games per team, there’s even more hockey to follow across Canada. The interesting part is how much of it connects, from the local arena right through to the biggest games on the national calendar.

Hockey Brings the Big Names to Muskoka

Bracebridge gets its share of NHL talent without having a professional hockey franchise. Hockey Night in Muskoka brings current and former NHL players to town, giving local supporters an opportunity to see some of the sport’s biggest names away from their usual NHL arenas.

The event returned to Bracebridge on August 13, 2026, bringing professional hockey into a community setting. These occasions give local supporters a chance to see players they normally watch on television, while community fundraising provides another reason to attend.

There’s something appealing about watching an NHL player skate in an arena you know well. You get a closer look at the speed and skill involved, and younger players can see what professional hockey looks like without travelling to Toronto.

University Hockey Has Its Own Place on the Calendar

Huntsville also gets competitive hockey beyond its regular local fixtures. In September 2026, the University of Toronto Varsity Blues and Carleton University Ravens brought a two-game exhibition series to town.

University hockey gives spectators a chance to watch players competing at a serious level while representing their schools. The games have their own rivalries and competitive stakes, even though they receive considerably less national television coverage than the NHL.

These fixtures also bring visiting teams into smaller communities. You can watch a competitive university game locally rather than planning an expensive trip to a major professional arena.

The AHL Is a Big Part of Canadian Pro Hockey

The NHL gets most of the attention, but there’s plenty of good professional hockey being played in the American Hockey League (AHL). Canadian teams include the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket, both of which have direct connections to NHL clubs.

And those connections go well beyond sharing players. During the 2025–26 season, 901 former AHL players appeared in the NHL, accounting for 87% of NHL players that season.

Another 334 players spent time in both leagues, so moving between an AHL team and its NHL parent club is quite common. The AHL also had 274 former first- or second-round NHL draft picks on its rosters during the season.

That gives Canadian hockey supporters another competition worth watching. You might catch a player with the Marlies one weekend and see him wearing a Maple Leafs jersey a few weeks later.

The NHL Calendar Gives Fans More to Follow

The 2026–27 NHL season is the biggest regular-season schedule in league history. Each of the 32 clubs now plays 84 games instead of 82, producing 1,344 fixtures across the league. Every team has 42 home games and 42 away games, with the regular season running from September 29, 2026, to April 10, 2027.

Canadian supporters had two major rivalries to enjoy on opening night. Montreal visited Toronto, while Vancouver travelled to Edmonton. Those fixtures brought four Canadian teams together immediately, setting up another season of closely followed matchups.

The additional games also give supporters more opportunities to follow individual players and compare team performances. You can track scoring records, watch teams compete for playoff positions and see whether a strong run continues against tougher opposition.

Sports betting adds another dimension to following those fixtures. NHL odds change as teams announce their lineups and games develop, while live markets allow wagers after the opening faceoff. Cash-out features can also affect decisions before the final whistle.

The NHL’s expanded schedule also brings more attention to betting in Canada, a market Covers examines through its comparisons of sportsbook odds, live-betting options, bonuses and mobile features.

One Sport, Several Levels of Competition

Canadian hockey gives supporters plenty to enjoy throughout the season, and Muskoka has its own place in that calendar. A community event in Bracebridge can bring professional players into a local arena, while university games in Huntsville provide competitive hockey closer to home.

The AHL adds another level, particularly when you enjoy following professional players who could eventually join an NHL roster. The professional schedule then brings those developing careers onto a much bigger stage, with Canadian teams competing across an 84-game season.

You don’t need to follow every competition to appreciate the connections. Watching a local game can introduce you to players worth keeping an eye on, and following their progress gives you another reason to watch when they reach the NHL. Hockey has a strong following in Canada because there is always another game worth watching.