U of T vs. Carleton U Hockey Tournament In Huntsville

The University of Toronto Varsity Blues are taking on the Carleton University Ravens in a 2-game exhibition series at Don Lough Arena.

Huntsville Minor Hockey is proud to host high-level university hockey in Huntsville

Huntsville Minor Hockey is proud to host high-level university hockey in Huntsville 🔥 The University of Toronto Varsity Blues are taking on the Carleton University Ravens in a 2-game exhibition series at Don Lough Arena.

Proceeds support HMHA and player development in our community.

🎟️ Adults, $10 | HMHA Players FREE ⭐️ Proceeds support HMHA and player development in our community.

🎯 Intermission Chuck-a-Puck 🏒 Timbits intermission game 🎟️ 50/50 🎁 Great prizes 🏒 Saturday morning player development sessions with U of T coaches and players 🙌 Family fun all weekend long! Come watch elite university hockey, support local hockey and give our young Otters a chance to see where the game can take them.