Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 11 At Stephenson Road 2

Members from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported collision which led to an individual being arrested for impaired driving.

On September 10th, 2026, at approximately 9:09 p.m., officers, along with paramedics and members of the fire department, responded to single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound, north of Stephenson Road 2 in the Town of Huntsville. Upon arrival, emergency crews located the vehicle in the ditch, resting on its passenger side.

As a result of the investigation, David McShane, 46-years-old of Sarnia, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, October 27th, 2026.

In addition, a 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment were imposed.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.