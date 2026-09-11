Traffic Stop On Hwy. 400 Near Quarry Road Leads To Charges

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one individual with multiple Criminal Code offences following a traffic stop investigation.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 400 northbound, near Quarry Road, in Severn Township. During the interaction, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, fled on foot.

With the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, the male was located and taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Berthland DaCosta, a 31-year-old male from Angus, has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Resist Peace Officer

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Assault a Peace Officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date to answer to the charges.