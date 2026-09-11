$16,000 Raised At Alex Kerswell Legacy Dinner For Youth Struggling With Mental Health

LEGACY FOR ALEX KERSWELL to distribute the proceeds from their Annual Dinner and Silent Auction. Once again, $16,000 was raised and will be presented to our community partners on September 16th & September 23rd for initiatives that help youth in Muskoka who are struggling with mental health, addiction, and homelessness.

LEGACY FOR ALEX KERSWELL is named after the son of Leanna and Shawn Kerswell who died by suicide at the age of 17 in 2019. This Annual Event is dedicated to raising funds for grassroots charities committed to initiatives that help youth who are struggling with mental health, addiction, and homelessness.

The money raised at this fun event will be presented by The Kerswells at the following times:

Wednesday, September 16 at 12pm: $7,500 to Mind-Aid and the $7,500 Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka at Alex’s Place 49B Pine Street, Bracebridge

Wednesday, September 23 at 4:30pm: $1,000 for the Legacy for Alex GHS Bursary Fund at Gravenhurst High School at 325 Mary Street South, Gravenhurst.

A very special Thank you to our Dinner sponsor The Oar and Chef Bob Bourdeau, our Community Businesses who generously donated silent auction items and to everyone who came out to support the charity and to those who have made donations. And to our guardian angel, Diane Bradley, who continues to make this event so special and full of love. We couldn’t do this without you all!

Alex’s Place Alex’s Place opened in 2022 and is a 12-unit transitional housing program for youth aged 16–24 who are experiencing homelessness. Named in memory of Alex Kerswell, a local youth whose story continues to inspire change, this program reflects our commitment to providing young people with a safe, supportive environment to rebuild and move forward.

“At Alex’s Place, we believe every young person deserves a safe space to heal, grow, and build a future. Thanks to the generous support of Legacy for Alex, we’re able to provide not just housing, but stability, community, and hope for the youth who walk through our doors. This partnership makes it possible for us to meet young people where they are — and help them get to where they want to be. We are deeply grateful for your investment in our community’s future.” Ali Medeiros, Manager of Muskoka Programs, Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka

MiND-AID “We are honoured to once again receive much needed funds from the Legacy for Alex fundraising dinner…The dollars will be used to help keep our Mobile Hub Team on the road, reaching youth in the community who may be struggling and do not know where to turn. Funds will support our Navigation Service, which walks alongside young people and families to ensure they get the best care possible, despite the many barriers that can stand in the way. This funding will also help cover the cost of therapy sessions not otherwise available to young people who cannot access the specialized care they need through free local

mental health services in Muskoka.” Jody North, Executive Director, Mind-Aid

GRAVENHURST HIGH SCHOOL “The bursary fund supports GHS graduates to pursue and realize their post-secondary goals. This award is presented to students who have shown determination and strength in overcoming adversity throughout their years at GHS. We are grateful to the Kerswell family for

their ongoing support of this bursary, in memory of their son Alex.“ Clare McLean-Wilson, VP GHS.