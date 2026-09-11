Choosing The Right Number: Emergency And Non-Emergency Calls In Muskoka Lakes

For situations requiring assistance from the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department that do not pose an immediate threat to life, health and/or property, call 705-909-0001. If you are unsure whether a situation is an emergency, call 911.

When something happens, knowing which number to call can help connect you with the right response while keeping 911 available for emergencies where every second counts.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department is helping residents and visitors understand the difference between an emergency and a non-emergency, including an important number to save: 705-909-0001.

The Fire Department’s non-emergency number can be used when Fire Department assistance is required, but there is no immediate threat to life, health or property.

Emergency? Call 911

Call 911 when there is an immediate threat to life, health or property, including:

A fire or suspected fire;

A serious medical emergency;

A motor vehicle collision involving injuries;

A crime in progress;

An immediate threat to personal safety; or

Any situation requiring an immediate response from police, fire or paramedics.

If you are unsure whether a situation is an emergency, call 911.

Need the Fire Department, but it’s not an emergency? Call 705-909-0001

Call 705-909-0001 for situations that require attention from fire personnel but is not an immediate emergency.

This could include situations such as:

A fire-related concern that may warrant Fire Department attention but does not require an emergency response;

Reporting a previous fire incident that is no longer active, but feel the Fire Department should be aware of it or assess the situation;

Assistance with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms;

Reporting an illegal burning situation, such as burning without a permit or during a fire ban;

Other situations where someone believes the Fire Department should attend or follow up, but there is no immediate risk to people or property.

Save These Numbers

911 | Emergency

When there is an immediate threat to life, health or property, or an immediate response is required.

705-909-0001 | Fire Non-Emergency

When Fire Department assistance is required, but there is no immediate danger or need for an emergency response.

705-765-3156 | Fire Administration

For general inquiries, fire prevention information, burn permits, and other administrative matters.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department encourages residents, seasonal residents and visitors to save 705-909-0001 in their phones and share the number with family members, friends and neighbours in the area.

For more information on fire and emergency services in Muskoka Lakes, visit: Fire and Emergency Services