Huntsville Resident Falls Off E-Scooter, Charged With Impaired

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an e-scooter operator with impaired operation following an incident in Huntsville.

On Friday, September 11, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single e-scooter collision on Earls Road in Huntsville. Upon arriving at the scene, officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Mellisa Giddings, 36 years old of Huntsville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The Huntsville OPP reminds the public that impaired driving laws apply to e-scooter operators. Operating an e-scooter while impaired by alcohol or drugs is a criminal offence and may result in criminal charges.

While e-scooters are available for purchase, they are not permitted for use in all municipalities. In Ontario, e-scooters may only be operated in municipalities that have opted into the provincial e-scooter pilot program and passed a by-law permitting their use.

As the Town of Huntsville has not opted into the provincial pilot program, e-scooters are not permitted on public roads or other areas governed by municipal by-laws. Their use is generally limited to private property with the permission of the property owner. Riders are responsible for knowing and complying with all applicable laws and municipal by-laws before operating an e-scooter.

Highway Traffic Act and municipal by-law violations may result in fines and other enforcement action.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.