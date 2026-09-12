Joint Traffic Enforcement Initiative In Algonquin Park Checked Over 400 Vehicles

Members of the Huntsville and Bancroft Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with Ontario Parks and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative in Algonquin Park.

On Friday, September 4, 2026, officers and enforcement partners checked 417 vehicles, focusing on traffic safety, vehicle compliance, and education to ensure motorists were operating safely and responsibly within the park.

As a result, charges were laid under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA), the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and through Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) inspections.

The Huntsville Detachment remains committed to working together to enhance public safety and ensure public safety on Ontario’s roadways. Joint initiatives such as this help promote compliance with provincial legislation while supporting a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors to Ontario’s provincial parks.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead, drive according to road and weather conditions, obey all traffic laws, and ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and equipped before travelling.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.