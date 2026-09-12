Muskoka Padel Community Served Up $138,250 Supporting South Muskoka Memorial Hospital

The Muskoka Padel community has served up an extraordinary result for local health care, raising $138,250 in support of South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, more than tripling their previous record.

What began a few years ago with a handful of enthusiastic cottagers has grown into a

thriving Padel community of over 200 members. Longtime Muskoka residents Rob and

Kate Wharton spent a decade living in Spain where Padel is deeply embedded in the

culture followed by several years in Dubai, another major hub for the popular sport.

Drawing on that international experience, they founded Bounce Padel Courts and helped to

fuel Padel’s rapid growth throughout Muskoka. Today, Bounce is the leading North

American manufacturer of premium super-panoramic Padel courts. In Muskoka alone, that

momentum has resulted in more than 35 courts and counting.

This past Labour Day Long Weekend, the Muskoka Padel community turned its passion

for the sport into an opportunity to give back, participating in a tournament played across

twelve courts in support of local health care.

“The Muskoka Padel community has tremendous appreciation for the hard work and

dedication of the team at our local Bracebridge hospital, and we were proud to show our

support through the group’s philanthropic efforts,” said Andrew Sheiner, a local cottager

who brought the community together and spearheaded the fundraiser.

The remarkable growth from $38,841 raised in 2025 to $138,250 in 2026 reflects the

generosity of Muskoka’s growing Padel community and its commitment to strengthening

local health care.

“We are truly grateful to the Muskoka Padel community for choosing to turn something

they love into something that gives back” said Tammy Selkirk, Community Giving

Coordinator at South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. “Their generosity is a beautiful

reminder of the heart of Muskoka neighbours coming together, supporting one another, and

helping ensure exceptional care is available close to home. It’s this incredible spirit of

community that makes Muskoka so special.”