New SmartStart Program Helps Older Adults Get Comfortable With Smartphones

Want to feel more comfortable using your smartphone? A new SmartStart program is coming to Muskoka this fall to help older adults learn the basics in a friendly, small group setting.

Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola and other smartphones users are all welcome!

The six-week program is designed for beginners or anyone who could use a refresher. Each week, participants will have two hours to learn, practice and ask questions at their own pace.

Topics will include:

Downloading and using apps

Taking photos

Using smartphone assistants

Social media basics

Staying safe and secure online

Tips to make your phone easier and more comfortable to use

SmartStart was developed with help from an older adult volunteer advisory group and the Literacy Society of South Muskoka. The program was made possible thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Province of Ontario’s Seniors Community Grant.

Join a SmartStart Session

Raymond Community Centre

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon

September 30 to November 4

Village Square, Vankoughnet

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.

October 1 to November 5

To learn more or to register call 705-645-2100 Ext. 4199 or email seniorsprograms@muskoka.on.ca.

More sessions are planned for Torrance, Baysville and Severn Bridge in late 2026 and early 2027.

No advanced smartphone skills are needed. Just bring your phone and your questions, and come ready to learn!

Visit our website to learn more about the program, and other older adult programming.