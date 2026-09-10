Off Duty OPP Detective Constable Charged With Impaired In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with impaired operation following an investigation in Oro-Medonte Township.

On Friday, August 28, 2026, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Orillia OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Line 5 N, between 15-16 Sideroad W and Old Barrie Road West, in Oro-Medonte Township and entered into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, William Lucia, age 43 of Simcoe County, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The investigation revealed that the accused, an OPP Detective Constable assigned to General Headquarters, has 18 years of service and was off duty at the time of the incident.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.