Victoria Harbour Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

Officers from the Peterborough County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired driving within five hours of each other.

On Wednesday September 9, 2026, at approximately 3:45pm, officers from the Peterborough County OPP were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on County Road 49 in Douro-Dummer Township. The complainant advised that a sport utility vehicle (SUV) had left the roadway and entered the ditch. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the driver and while speaking with them, determined them to be under the influence of alcohol. A demand for the Approved Screening Device (ASD) was made and the results of the test led to the arrest of the driver who was then transported to the Peterborough County OPP detachment for further testing.

Ronald Bowen (age 69) of Victoria Harbour, ON., was arrested and charged with;

• Operation while impaired

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on November 3, 2026.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90-days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

On Wednesday September 9, 2026, just prior to 8:30pm, an officer patrolling on Highway 7 in the Otonabee-South Monaghan Township was alerted by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system in their vehicle as a vehicle passed by. The ALPR indicated that the registered owner of the vehicle was suspended. The officer followed the vehicle observing it turn into a parking lot. The officer approached the now stopped vehicle and spoke with the driver. During the conversation, the officer determined them to be under the influence of alcohol. A demand for the Approved Screening Device (ASD) was made and the results of the test led to the arrest of the driver who was then transported to the Peterborough County OPP detachment for further testing. Test results returned readings of over four times the legal limit. It was also determined that the accused was operating the motor vehicle while under multiple driving suspensions as well as a Criminal Code driving prohibition.

Mark Kroening (age 31) of Peterborough, ON., was arrested and charged with;

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while prohibited (two counts)

• Driving while under suspension

• Fail to surrender driver’s licence

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on October 20, 2026.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for a further 90-days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

To serve our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.

Peterborough County OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at: stopcrimehere.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).