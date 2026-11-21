The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more drivers with impaired last weekend, bringing the total charged to six.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were called to help Huntsville OPP and responded to a single vehicle collision that occurred on Deer Lake Road in Huntsville during which the involved vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. After some effort, the occupants of the vehicle were extricated safely, and one was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Police arrested and charged the driver, 46-year-old Jacob Seymour, of Port Sydney, ON with Operation while Impaired and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 15, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 10:35 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Muskoka Road 169 near River Street in Bala and became concerned about one drivers ability to operate their vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged, 43-year-old Steven Hunt of Muskoka Lakes Township, ON with Operation while Impaired (Drug). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 5, 2027 to answer to his charge.