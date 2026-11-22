This year, MROO (Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario) has awarded $135,00 in student scholarships to exceptional students across the province. These scholarships support recipients in their post-secondary studies.

As a requirement of the program, all MROO Scholarship recipients must be family members of current MROO members. The scholarships are awarded in each Zone with recipients determined based on specific eligibility criteria, including the student’s leadership skills, volunteer experience, and commitment to making a difference in their communities.

Christine Corrigan from Gravenhurst was awarded a $3,000 MROO Scholarship. Corrigan is studying in the Social Service Worker program at Georgian College. She volunteered with Harvest Share Parry Sound and Gravenhurst Against Poverty, supporting community members facing food insecurity and social isolation. In the future, she hopes to take on a leadership role that allows her to advocate for accessible, person-centered services, particularly for older adults and individuals facing isolation and complex challenges.

A total of $12,000 in scholarships was awarded to students in Zone 9, including students from Orangeville, Coldwater, and Minesing.

Cindy Snider, Director of Zone 9 (counties of Simcoe, Grey, Dufferin, Kawartha Lakes, and the District of Muskoka), explains the importance of the MROO student scholarship program. “Now in its 20th year, the MROO scholarship program is a part of MROO’s mandate to give back to our members and communities across Ontario. We are so happy to support these exceptional students. Congratulations and best of luck, Christine!”

About MROO Municipal Retirees Organization of Ontario (MROO) is a not-for-profit corporation who speaks on behalf of all Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) pensioners and provides services and benefits to 40,000 + members. MROO is the largest OMERS retiree organization and the only one with membership open to retirees from all walks of local government life. Find out more at www.mroo.org.