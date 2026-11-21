The Bracebridge Fire Department is preparing to celebrate a remarkable milestone in 2027, marking 150 years of protecting the community and serving generations of Bracebridge residents.

Since 1877, generations of firefighters have answered the call, demonstrating courage, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the safety of the community. Throughout 2027, the Department will recognize this proud history, celebrate the people who have shaped the organization and bring the community together to mark a century and a half of service.

Save the Date: Community Birthday Bash – June 12, 2027

The highlight of the anniversary celebrations will be a community Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 12, 2027 at the Bracebridge Fire Department Station 1. Residents, families and visitors are invited to join the Department in celebrating this special occasion with a community bbq, games, activities and more. More details about the Birthday Bash will be shared next year.

Become Part of the Celebration

The Bracebridge Fire Department is inviting local businesses, organizations and community partners to be part of the 150-year anniversary through a variety of sponsorship opportunities.

Sponsorship contributions will help support anniversary events and activities, while providing businesses with an opportunity to demonstrate their community support and be part of this historic celebration.

Available opportunities include:

Presenting Sponsor: Become a leading partner in the 150-year anniversary celebrations.

Birthday Bash Sponsor: Support the community’s anniversary celebration.

Alumni Table Sponsor: Recognize the generations of firefighters who have served Bracebridge .

. Legacy Mural Sponsor: Support a lasting tribute to the Department’s 150-year history.

In-Kind Donations: Opportunities for businesses and organizations to contribute goods, services, supplies, resources or other monetary support for the anniversary activities.

Sponsors will receive recognition as part of the anniversary celebrations, with details varying by sponsorship level. Sponsors donating over $500 will receive a commemorative challenge coin to say thank you.

To learn more about the anniversary and sponsorship opportunities available, visit bracebridge.ca/BFD150.