The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers during the weekend.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, at 2:40 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of downed tree, along with damage to a guard rail and posts on Highway 400 near Iroquois Cranberry Growers Road in Georgian Bay Township and the responsible driver had left the scene. Officers began investigating the situation, located the driver and have charged 55-year-old Ross Lapensee, of Mactier, ON, with Impaired Operation, Over 80, Fail to remain, Fail to report damage to property on highway and Fail to report accident.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 12, 2027, to answer to his charges.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to several reports from members of the public concerning the unsafe driving behaviour of a motorist on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst. Officers located the vehicle in a commercial area on Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge and subsequently arrested and charged 45-year-old Khadijah Jamal of Scarborough, ON with Operation while Impaired (Drug), Dangerous Operation, Possession of a schedule I substance (Cocaine) and Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge of January 5, 2027, to answer to her charges.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 7:35 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Sparrow Lake Rte D in Gravenhurst. The investigation revealed that the driver had left the roadway, walked away and returned to the scene with a different vehicle. Police arrested and charged 57-year-old Scott Graves of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 5, 2027 to answer to his charges.