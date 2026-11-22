A full hockey season brings rink schedules, standings and travel weekends that take a bit of planning to follow from start to finish.

Muskoka’s hockey season runs across several age groups and levels at once, which means a single family or fan can be tracking more than one schedule in the same week. Minor hockey programming in the region operates under the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and Hockey Canada guidelines, with teams grouped by age division and playing within a regional league structure rather than a single standalone schedule. Knowing which division and which league a team plays in is the first step to following it properly, since game sheets, standings and playoff formats differ by division.

Local organizations field teams from the youngest age groups through to Junior C, and the hockey season for most of these groups stretches from early fall into the following spring. The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs played their 24th mutual season-opening game to begin the 2026-27 NHL season, the most of any pair of Canadian teams in NHL history, according to the NHL, which has parallels in NHL betting.

Reading the Schedule and Standings

Most minor and junior schedules are published well before puck drop, broken down by month and opponent, with home and away games marked separately. A team’s standing is usually shown as wins, losses, overtime or shootout losses, and points, with two points awarded for a win and one for an overtime or shootout loss in most youth and junior formats. Checking the standings regularly, rather than only after a big win, helps a fan understand where a team sits relative to a full-season points race rather than a single result.

Tiebreakers matter more than many new fans expect. When two teams finish with the same number of points, leagues typically look first at games won, then at the result of head-to-head matchups between the tied teams, before moving to goal differential. Knowing this order explains why a team can still move up or down the standings table even after a week with no games of its own.

Following Travel and Away Weekends

Youth and junior hockey in a region spread across lakes and townships often means longer away trips than fans in a dense urban area might expect. A single weekend can involve a team travelling to a neighbouring community for one game on Saturday and a different one on Sunday, which is one reason many organizations post confirmed ice times only a short while before the game itself. Fans who want to catch an away game should treat the posted schedule as provisional until it is confirmed close to game day.

Carpooling and shared travel are common at the minor hockey level, partly because arenas in smaller communities are not always served by public transit. Checking a team’s communication channel, rather than relying only on a printed schedule from the start of the season, is the more reliable way to catch last-minute time changes.

Understanding the Playoff Format

Most local leagues separate the regular season from a playoff round that begins once standings are finalized. A common format seeds teams based on regular-season points, then runs a best-of-three or best-of-five series between ranked opponents, with the format sometimes changing between the youngest divisions and the older junior levels. A team that finishes lower in the standings can still advance if it wins its series, which is why playoff brackets are worth checking even for a team that had an uneven regular season.

Junior C hockey generally follows a longer playoff structure than minor divisions, often with multiple rounds leading to a league final. Fans who want to follow a team deep into the spring should expect the playoff schedule to extend well past the date the regular season ends.

Staying Engaged All Season

A full season is easier to follow once a fan understands the rhythm of it: a long regular season building toward standings, a defined playoff format, and travel weekends that need checking closer to game day. Learning these three things early makes the rest of the season, from the first puck drop to a possible league final, far simpler to track.