Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug related charges after a lengthy investigation and the execution of search warrants lead to large seizure in the City of Barrie.

In the fall of 2026, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), commenced a drug trafficking investigation into individuals within the Simcoe County area trafficking drugs throughout the City of Orillia, Township of Oro-Medonte and the Township of Severn. On November 22, 2026, with assistance from the Orillia Community Mobilization Unit (CMU), Caledon OPP CSCU, Dufferin OPP CSCU, Nottawasaga OPP CSCU and the OPP Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU), multiple warrants were executed, leading to two individuals being arrested and charged. Suspected drugs, cellular devices, drug trafficking paraphernalia and weapons were seized as part of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· 1,360 grams of suspected cocaine

· 21 Oxycodone tablets

· Over $32,000 Canadian Currency

· Loaded 9mm Springfield Armory handgun with prohibited magazine

· 9mm ammunition

· 2022 Audi SQ5

· False Identification

· Cellular devices

· Drug trafficking related paraphernalia

Subsequently; Dakota Funge, 25 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

· Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

· Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000 (x2)

· Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon

· Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· Failure to comply with a release order (x3)

· Escape lawful custody

· Possession of a forged document

· Possession of a firearm contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)

And; Ava VAN Dyk, 20 years old, of Barrie, has been charged with:

· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin)

· Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.