The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for its 2027 Winter Studio Classes and Art Programs for Youth! Families looking for fun, creative ways to keep their children inspired this winter will find plenty of opportunities to explore, learn and express themselves through HfA’s popular Studio Programs.

Designed for children from birth to 12 years of age, HfA’s winter programming offers a diverse range of creative experiences in music, movement, drama and visual arts. Whether your child loves to sing, act, dance or create, there’s something to spark their imagination, build confidence and encourage new friendships.

2027 WINTER CLASSES & ART PROGRAMS

Baby Song & Bounce (Ages 0–17 months)

Thursdays at 9:30 AM | January 14 – February 18 (6 sessions) | 45 minutes

A fun, music-filled experience for babies and their caregivers! Explore instruments, rhythm, movement, guitar sing-alongs and playful activities with scarves, bubbles and more. A wonderful opportunity to encourage early development, bond with your little one and connect with other families in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Disco Ducks (Ages 18 months–4 years)

Saturdays at 10:00 AM | January 16 – February 20 (6 sessions) | 45 minutes

If your little one loves music and movement, Disco Ducks is the place to be! This fun and friendly caregiver-and-tot program offers opportunities to socialize, explore music and get moving together. Each class features instruments, guitar sing-alongs, rhythm and rhyme activities, and plenty of group boogie – with your little one in your arms or dancing by your side!

Theatre Kids (Ages 4–6)

Saturdays at 11:00 AM | January 16 – March 6 (8 sessions) | 60 minutes

Introduce your young performer to the exciting world of theatre! Through drama games, character building, costume play and collaboration, participants will explore the fundamentals of performing for an audience while developing confidence and creative expression. Guided by professional and experienced artists, children will discover the power of their own voices, make new friends and work together towards a short, original performance.

Drama Tweens (Ages 7–12)

Tuesdays at 4:00 PM | January 12 – March 2 (8 sessions) | 2 hours

It’s time to take centre stage! Drama Tweens is an engaging after-school program introducing young performers to improv, character development, mask work and comedy. Professional mentors guide participants through fun and challenging activities that encourage self-expression, creativity and confidence. The program culminates in a short, original performance where participants can share their talents and let their imaginations shine.

After School Art: Exploring Famous Artists (Ages 7–12)

Wednesdays at 4:00–5:30 PM | January 13 – February 17 (6 sessions) | 1.5 hours

Get inspired by some of the world’s most celebrated artists and create your own masterpieces! This imaginative art program invites young artists to explore Picasso portraits, Jackson Pollock abstracts, Chagall dream worlds and Emily Carr landscapes. Participants will experiment with a variety of artistic mediums, techniques and materials while discovering their own creative styles.

March Break Drama Camp (Ages 7–12)

March 15–19 | 8:30 AM–4:30 PM

Give your child the chance to take the stage this March Break! This exciting week-long camp takes place at the Algonquin Theatre and features drama games and exercises, songs, crafts and costume activities. Campers will also discover the many elements that bring a theatrical production to life, including lighting, sound, sets and costumes. Throughout the week, participants will work together towards a special presentation on the big stage!

LOCATION & REGISTRATION

All Winter Studio Classes and After School Art Programs take place at the HfA Studio, located in the heart of downtown Huntsville at 58 Main Street East (entrance across from River Mill Park).

March Break Drama Camp takes place at the Algonquin Theatre, located at 37 Main Street East in Huntsville.

Space in HfA’s Studio Programs is limited, and families are encouraged to register early to secure their spots. For more information or to register, visit huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-788-2787.