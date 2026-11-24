Bob Black’s journey began in Ethiopia, where he grew up. It took him along the Amazon, through more than 30 countries and more than 40 years of nonprofit work, and back to Ethiopia with his own family for four years. Today, it continues just down Highway 11 in Barrie.

Along the way, Black came to care deeply about the community groups he worked alongside in different countries. Back in Canada, he found a way to keep supporting them through Devxchange, a registered Canadian charity based in Barrie, which he has led as Executive Director since 2009.

Devxchange was founded by Black’s sister, Beth Fellows, and the late Tom Fellows. Beth also spent years doing international work, and along the way, they met many Canadians with similar stories: people who had done meaningful work abroad and, once they came home, wished there was a way to keep supporting the groups they had met. Devxchange became that way.

Its motto is “helping people help people.” Local leaders overseas run their own grassroots initiatives, and a group of passionate Canadians support them, many volunteering remotely from their own homes. Alongside those working in the field, every volunteer and donor here plays an important part.

Forestry for Life in Ethiopia shows what that support makes possible. Led by local leaders, the project helps farmers grow fruit trees that restore the land while producing food and income.

For people in Muskoka, that means you don’t need to travel the world like Bob to make a difference. You can be part of it from home, by volunteering online or supporting a project you care about.

To learn more about Devxchange’s projects and how to get involved, visit devxchange.org/projects. To hear Black share his experiences, watch his interview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0QowJ_WXKI.