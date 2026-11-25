The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault investigation.

On Friday, November 6, 2026, members of the Orillia OPP Crime Unit responded to reports of sexual assault involving a youth that occurred in the City of Orillia.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is releasing surveillance images and a forensic sketch in hopes that a member of the public may recognize the individual and provide information regarding their identity.

The suspect is known to wear suspenders, which police believe may assist the public in identifying him.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the attached photos is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E261606229.