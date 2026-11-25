Added Security Presence of Covert Taskforce and Paid Duty Police Officers Builds on Existing Efforts Which Led to More Than 2,000 Arrests Last Year

To enhance customer and employee safety and further reduce theft, LCBO is rolling out “Operation Secure Stores”, an expanded anti-theft campaign. This blitz builds on LCBO’s robust existing anti-theft measures which have helped to deter theft and led to more than 2,000 arrests in the last year.

LCBO is taking three key actions as part of “Operation Secure Stores.” First, LCBO is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to deploy paid duty police officers in over 40 stores to provide a police presence in the most high-risk areas. Secondly, additional security guards will be placed in several of our busiest and most frequently targeted stores, where their visible presence will deter theft, aid in investigations, and support employees. In many cases, double guarding will be in effect as a result, allowing guards to better screen for known repeat offenders. Lastly, LCBO will deploy more members of our covert security taskforce to stores where repeat offenders are active, targeting the organized crime groups behind approximately 70% of total theft related loss. These officers can actively intervene in theft incidents occurring within stores and have the authority to make arrests onsite.

Beyond these critical initiatives, “Operation Secure Stores” will also see all third-party security guards complete mandatory refresher training so they are better prepared to deter theft, handle tense situations, and assist law enforcement with evidence to help hold criminals accountable. As part of the campaign, LCBO’s Resource Protection team will expand its practice of traveling to and supporting frequently targeted locations with extra resources and tactical expertise. In addition to this, LCBO will build on its partnership with police agencies across Ontario to strengthen information sharing and support targeted enforcement efforts, ensuring that thieves are identified, arrested, and held accountable, even after they leave the store.

“We’re launching ‘Operation Secure Stores’ to better protect our customers and employees and provide a safe and welcoming shopping experience for all Ontarians,” said Aaron Campbell, President & CEO, LCBO. “With expanded guarding and paid duty police presence, we will prevent thefts, disrupt organized crime networks, and drive down crime where it happens most.”

Retail theft is an unfortunate reality that affects both small and large businesses in our communities. The Retail Council of Canada reports that shrinkage – the loss of inventory overwhelmingly due to theft – has nearly doubled from $5B in 2018 to $9B today. As one of Ontario’s largest retailers, with more than 690 stores carrying high value goods, LCBO is a target for criminal activity, especially for organized retail crime networks.

“Theft is an ever evolving, industry-wide challenge and LCBO has a dedicated team with resource protection and policing experience to help address and mitigate it,” said Al Almeida, Senior Director, Resource Protection, LCBO. “Our new anti-theft blitz leverages data analysis to ensure we are deploying our extensive security resources where they are needed most and create a safer experience in our stores.”

LCBO is committed to continually improving our approach to theft, piloting new initiatives and technologies in response to evolving challenges. To learn more about LCBO’s action to combat retail theft, please visit our new dedicated webpage that includes information on recent arrests and actions taken by law enforcement agencies.