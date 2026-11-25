Pets Canada today relaunched its national campaign to address affordability by removing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from pet food. As cost-of-living pressures continue to squeeze household budgets, the organization is calling on the Government of Canada to amend the Excise Tax Act so that food intended as a companion animal’s primary source of daily nutrition is no longer taxed.

The relaunch comes as the federal government advances its National Food Security Strategy, which focuses on reducing food costs and supporting vulnerable households. Pets Canada says that conversation must include the 52% of Canadian households that own at least one pet.

“Feeding a pet is not a luxury. It is a recurring household expense that families cannot skip,” said Christine Carrière, President & CEO of Pets Canada. “Basic groceries are exempt from GST because they are necessary purchases. For millions of Canadian families, feeding a companion animal is part of that same grocery budget. Removing the GST from pet food would give families immediate relief at the cash register, with no application, no eligibility test and no waiting for a benefit payment. Every qualifying purchase would simply cost less.”

Affordability pressures are already changing how Canadians care for their pets

According to the 2025 Pets Canada Pet Ownership Survey, 80% of Canadian pet families report looking for ways to reduce their pet-related expenses.

The Ontario Veterinary Medical Association estimates annual costs of $5,493 to $5,595 for owning a dog and $3,928 to $4,114 for owning a cat, an increase of roughly 24% to 31% over its 2023 estimates.

Pets Canada survey research also found that 65% of Canadians, including people who do not own pets, support removing the GST from pet food.

Pets Canada says the measure would be especially meaningful for seniors, families with children, and Canadians on lower or fixed incomes, and would help reduce the difficult choices some families face between meeting their own basic needs and caring for their animals. When families cannot afford pet food, they may turn to pet food banks, community organizations or animal shelters, which are already under pressure.

A targeted measure with a modest fiscal impact

Pets Canada recognizes the importance of responsible fiscal management. Based on estimated annual Canadian pet industry retail sales of approximately $9 billion, the absolute maximum theoretical GST collected across the entire industry is approximately $450 million, which is less than 1% of the federal government’s projected GST revenues for 2026–27.

That figure intentionally overstates the cost of the proposal. Pets Canada is asking for relief only on food intended as a pet’s primary source of daily nutrition, not on treats, recreational chews, supplements or other pet products and services, so the actual reduction in GST revenue would be substantially lower.

What Pets Canada is asking for

That the Government of Canada amend the Excise Tax Act to remove the GST from pet food intended as a companion animal’s primary source of daily nutrition.

to remove the GST from pet food intended as a companion animal’s primary source of daily nutrition. That Members of Parliament support legislation or amendments to that effect.

That the Department of Finance and the House of Commons Finance Committee consider the measure as part of ongoing tax and affordability work.

How Canadians can get involved

Canadians can add their voice and ask the federal government to remove the GST from pet food at https://www.petscanada.org/gst-campaign.