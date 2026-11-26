During the Fall of 2026, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) commenced an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity at a residence in the Town of Huntsville, Ontario.

On November 18th, 2026, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Sabrina Park Drive with the assistance of the Southern Georgian Bay Community Street Crime Unit, Central Region Emergency Response team (ERT), K9 Unit and members of the Huntsville Detachment.

As a result of the investigation, several Huntsville residents were arrested.

Christopher Ashdown, Karen Wilkinson, and David Olhiser, have been charged with the following offences:

· 2 counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Olhiser was also charged with Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All charged parties were later released and are to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario at a later date.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province and the communities of Huntsville and Lake of Bays. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting.