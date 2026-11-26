Uniformed members attached to the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals with theft in Bracebridge.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at 1:10 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a shoplift at a grocery retailer located on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge after the suspects used a tactic where they paid for some groceries and stole further goods. Officers located the suspects nearby and arrested and charged 37-year old Sandra Rodykow and 34-year-old Mateusz Rodykow of Gravenhurst, ON each with Theft Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 12, 2027 to answer to their charges.