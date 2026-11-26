Last year, Tims guests helped raise $13 million to support local charities and community groups, including the Tim Hortons Youth Foundation.

$33.5 million has been raised through Holiday Smile Cookie sales since the program started in 2023.

Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie week returns Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, giving Canadians a delicious way to support local charities and community groups this holiday season.

The Holiday Smile Cookie is a festive white chocolate chip sugar cookie baked with red and green sprinkles and each hand decorated with a smile.

“Holiday Smile Cookie brings Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members and guests together to support youth in communities across Canada,” said Caroline Barham, President of Tim Hortons Youth Foundation and Tim Hortons Restaurant Owner. “Every cookie sold helps young people build confidence, leadership and life skills across our two programs: hands-on, screen-free learning in classrooms through Tims Camps in Schools, and immersive overnight experiences for underserved youth at our Tims Camps Summer Program.”

Guests can visit timhortons.ca/holiday-smile-cookie to learn about the local charity or community group being supported in their region alongside the Tim Hortons Youth Foundation, which include food banks, hospitals, children’s services, women’s shelters, mental health programs, disability organizations, housing services, animal welfare groups, plus recreation, sports, arts and youth programs.

Last year, Tims guests helped raise $13 million during Holiday Smile Cookie week and a total of $33.5 million has been raised since the program’s inception in 2023.